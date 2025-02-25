Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Starter Ruled Out Against Raptors

The Boston Celtics will be without Jrue Holiday against the Toronto Raptors.

Ben Stinar

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Jrue Holiday has been ruled out.

The two-time NBA Champion is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 46 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (rest) ruled out for Tuesday."

The Celtics are coming off a 118-105 victory over the New York Knicks.

Holiday finished the win with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

He is in his second season playing for Boston after spending time with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.

Feb 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With the win over New York, the Celtics improved to 41-16 in 57 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and have gone 9-1 over their last ten).

Following the Raptors, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

Dec 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) waits for game action to resume during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As for the Raptors, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-39 record in 57 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.

Following the Celtics, the Raptors will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers in Indiana.

