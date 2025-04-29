Boston Celtics Starter Ruled Out For Game 5 Against Magic
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics will remain without Jrue Holiday, who has been ruled out.
He has missed each of the last two games, so this will be his third straight out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jrue Holiday (hamstring) ruled out for Tuesday."
Holiday played in the first two games of the series.
He is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range.
Via Zack Cox of The Boston Herald: "Jrue Holiday (hamstring) will miss his third straight game tomorrow night. The fact that the Celtics have ruled him out a day ahead of time for the last two rather than listing him as questionable isn't a great sign."
The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in the series after winning Game 4 (in Orlando) by a score of 107-98.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 37 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 10/25 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range 42 minutes of playing time.
Holiday is in his second year playing for the Celtics.
The two-time NBA Champion has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
Whoever wins the series will face off against the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons in the second round of the playoffs.
The Knicks lead the Pistons 3-1.