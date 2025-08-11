Boston Celtics Surprisingly Announce Release Of Player
Miles Norris is coming off his rookie season in the NBA where he appeared in three games for the Boston Celtics.
The 25-year-old had averages of 2.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 22.2% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.
On Sunday, the Celtics announced that they had waived Norris.
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "Surprised to see Miles Norris go after a strong finish to last season with Maine. Could really shoot the ball.
#Celtics betting on a more rounded game in RJ Luis, whose upside flashed at St. John's before a rough combine left him undrafted. Luis is 23 this season."
Norris had a very strong year in the G League where he averaged 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 30 games (27 starts).
Via NBA G League (on February 5): "Miles Norris and DJ Steward combined for 4️⃣8️⃣ PTS on 62% FG as the @memphishustle cruised to a 22-point victory over the Wolves.
🔥 Norris: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 10/16 FG 🔥 Steward: 22 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST"
As for the Celtics, they finished last year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
After winning the 2024 title, they lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).