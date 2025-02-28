Boston Celtics Updated Injury Report Against Cavs
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will play the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home).
For the game, they have announced their updated injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Jaylen Brown (left thigh contusion) - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger) - OUT
Luke Kornet (personal reasons) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE"
The status of Brown and Porzingis could have a significant implications on the outcome of the game.
Brown missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Zack Cox of The Boston Herald: "Lot of extra on-court work this morning for Jaylen Brown, who missed Wednesday’s loss to Detroit with a thigh contusion. Listed as questionable for tonight."
The Celtics are coming off a 117-97 loss to the Pistons in Detroit.
They are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-17 record in 59 games.
Via The NBA: "BEASTS OF THE EAST Cavs on 3rd 8+ game winning streak of season
Celtics have won 10 of their last 12 games
Average margin of victory in first 3 matchups this season was 4.7 PPG (BOS leads 2-1)
Donovan Mitchell and the East-leading Cavaliers visit Jayson Tatum and the No. 2 Celtics tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN!"
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-10 record in 58 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.