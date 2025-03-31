Boston Celtics Updated Injury Report Against Grizzlies
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their latest injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Jaylen Brown - Right Knee Posterior Impingement - QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet - Illness (Non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE"
Kornet was added to the injury report.
He is averaging 5.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 67.5% from the field in 66 games.
Via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston: "The Celtics are 31-6 when Luke Kornet plays at least 16 minutes. That's a 69-win pace over 82 games 📈"-
The Celtics come into Monday's showdown as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 55-19 record in 74 games.
They most recently beat the San Antonio Spurs (in Texas) by a score of 121-111.
Kornet finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 7/10 from the field in 31 minutes.
Via StatMuse: "Luke Kornet vs Spurs:
15 PTS
16 REB
7-10 FG
+23
Led the team in REB and +/-"
The Celtics have won eight games in a row.
Following the Grizzlies, they will head home to host Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
As for the Grizzlies, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-30 record in 74 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).