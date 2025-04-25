Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Updated Injury Report Against Magic For Game 3

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report.

Apr 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will play the Orlando Magic in Florida for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday (right hamstring strain) - QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (right distal radius bone bruise) - DOUBTFUL"

Tatum missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

During the regular season, he averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range.

Brown (who was recently added to the injury report) has played in each of the previous two games.

The 2024 Finals MVP is coming off a season where he averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range.

Lastly, Holiday also appeared in the first two games of the series.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range.

The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Game 2 by a score of 109-100 (in Boston).

Game 4 will be on Sunday (in Orlando).

Last year, the Celtics won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.

