Boston Celtics Urge NBA To Make Change Before Finals
On Thursday night, Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Thunder and Pacers is being played in Oklahoma City.
Before the game tipped off, the Boston Celtics made a post to Instagram that had over 52,000 likes in 12 hours.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Gotta bring back the OG Finals courts 🗣️"
A lot of people left comments on their post.
@cj.maz: "then why didn’t we do it last year…"
@dburke03: "Let’s focus on getting BACK to the finals first"
@bianca_paoletta: "what a timeeeee"
@austina232299: "Absolute 🔥!!! Anything is possible!!! The Celtics media team continues to be amazing!!!"
The Celtics were not the only ones to make a post about the NBA Finals courts.
JJ Watt: "Put the Larry O’Brien back at center court and bring the cursive writing back too.
Make the finals look & feel like The Finals."
Jamal Cristopher: "For the life of me I cannot understand why the in season tournament has a brand new court with a trophy in the middle but the NBA FINALS court now is regular as hell and straight auraless"
Via @OhhMar24: "It’s the NBA Finals and the NBA didn’t even show the National Anthem, Pre-Game intros, no logo on court or jerseys. These are little things but they’re so important for the experience."
The Celtics lost in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs to the New York Knicks (in six games).
They had been coming off a year where they won the 2024 title over the Dallas Mavericks.