Boston Celtics Work Out Former Kentucky Star Ahead Of NBA Draft
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Despite the team being in the Finals, they still have to prepare for the NBA Draft (which will begin on June 26).
On Monday, Adam Zagoria reported that the Celtics brought in four players for a work out.
Via Zagoria: "The Boston Celtics hosted a pre-draft workout over the weekend that included the following, per league sources:
Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
Enrique Freeman (Akron)
Judah Mintz (Syracuse)"
Edwards was the third ranked recruit (via ESPN) coming out of high school.
He finished his first season of college basketball with averages of 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 32 games.
The Celtics have two picks in the 2024 Draft (30 and 54).
They drafted former Arkansas star Jordan Walsh with the 38th pick in the 2023 draft.
Considering the Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA, they do not need to worry about adding a player who will play a major role in 2025.
Their best option would be drafting someone they can develop into a role player over the next few years.
The Celtics won their last title in 2008 when Paul Pierce was still on the roster.
Currently, they have a 3-1 lead over the Mavs, so they are on the verge of their first NBA Championship in 16 years.
If the Mavs stay alive, Game 6 would be in Dallas on Thursday.