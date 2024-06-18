Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Work Out Former Kentucky Star Ahead Of NBA Draft

According to Adam Zagoria, the Boston Celtics recently hosted four players for a workout

Ben Stinar

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Despite the team being in the Finals, they still have to prepare for the NBA Draft (which will begin on June 26).

On Monday, Adam Zagoria reported that the Celtics brought in four players for a work out.

Via Zagoria: "The Boston Celtics hosted a pre-draft workout over the weekend that included the following, per league sources:

Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
Enrique Freeman (Akron)
Judah Mintz (Syracuse)"

Edwards was the third ranked recruit (via ESPN) coming out of high school.

He finished his first season of college basketball with averages of 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 32 games.

Mar 9, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) moves the ball against Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) moves the ball against Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports / Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics have two picks in the 2024 Draft (30 and 54).

They drafted former Arkansas star Jordan Walsh with the 38th pick in the 2023 draft.

Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) moves the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) moves the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA, they do not need to worry about adding a player who will play a major role in 2025.

Their best option would be drafting someone they can develop into a role player over the next few years.

May 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens looks on before game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
May 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens looks on before game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics won their last title in 2008 when Paul Pierce was still on the roster.

Currently, they have a 3-1 lead over the Mavs, so they are on the verge of their first NBA Championship in 16 years.

If the Mavs stay alive, Game 6 would be in Dallas on Thursday.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.