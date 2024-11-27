Bradley Beal's Chase Down Block On LeBron James Went Viral In Lakers-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) in Arizona.
Bradley Beal made his return to the starting lineup and had 23 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
His huge block on LeBron James got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Beal got UP to pin it on the glass 😤💪"
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@Lebronin1: "Lebron needs to leave this team send him to a contender"
@BeSmoothShawn: "That crowd was loud, they’re loving this Lebron James downfall"
@fabulous82752: "When your 25 points down with 5 minutes to go, What is LeBron James doing in the game?"
@phxsunz25: "bradley beal chase down block on lebron james in 2024
not sure what timeline we’re on but i’m loving it"
Getting Beal (and Kevin Durant) back for the Suns was huge, as they have blown out the Lakers in the second half.
Beal has averages of 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in his first nine games of the year.
The three-time NBA All-Star is in his second season as a member of the Suns.
The Suns had come into the matchup with the Lakers in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Following the Lakers, they will remain in Arizona to host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.