Bradley Beal's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Suns Game
On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns will host the Indiana Pacers in Arizona.
For the game, Bradley Beal is on the injury report listed as probable, so he should be availalbe.
Beal is averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (knee) probable for Thursday."
Beal has missed each of the previous two games, so he will likely give the Suns a big boost against the Pacers on Thursday.
The former Florida star is currently in his second season playin for the Suns.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports on Tuesday: "Mike Budenholzer said Bradley Beal (knee swelling) did everything in practice today leading into tomorrow's game against the Pacers."
The Suns come into the night as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following the Pacers, the Suns will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Detroit Pistons.
In Arizona, they have gone 9-4 in 13 games.
As for Indiana, they have had a tough start to the season.
They are 12-15 in their first 27 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
On the road, the Pacers have gone 4-11 in the 15 games they have played away from Indianapolis.