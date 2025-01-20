Bradley Beal's Current Injury Status For Suns-Cavs Game
On Monday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, they could remain without one of their best players, as Bradley Beal is on the injury report.
The three-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (ankle) listed questionable for Monday."
Beal is in his second season playing for the Suns.
The former Florida star is averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Beal was the third pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
Before the Suns, he had spent the first 11 years of his career playing for the Washington Wizards.
The Suns have had an up-and-down season.
They are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-20 record in 41 games.
Over the last ten games, the Suns have gone 6-4 (and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Most recently, they beat the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan) by a score of 125-121.
Following the Cavs, the Suns will continue their road trip when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in New York.
Away from Phoenix, they are 8-12 in 20 games.
As for the Cavs, they are the best team in the NBA with a 35-6 record in 41 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.