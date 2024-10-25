Bradley Beal's Current Injury Status For Suns-Lakers Game
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in Los Angeles to face off against the Lakers.
For the game, Bradley Beal is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Suns injury report at Lakers:
PROBABLE: Grayson Allen (right Achilles soreness), Bradley Beal (right shoulder soreness).
OUT: Josh Okogie (right hamstring strain). #Suns #LakeShow"
Beal is coming off a game where he had 24 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 8/12 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 116-113 (in overtime).
Beal is in his second year with the Suns.
He finished last season with averages of 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Following the Clippers, the Suns will return home to host Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening in Arizona.
As for the Lakers, they are 1-0 after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 110-103.
Anthony Davis led the way with 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 11/23 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following their showdown with the Suns, the Lakers will remain at home to host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.