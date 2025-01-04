Bradley Beal's Current Injury Status For Suns-Pacers Game
On Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Indiana to play the Pacers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Bradley Beal is on the injury report.
Beal is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Via Kellan Olson of EmpireOfTheSuns on Friday: "Bradley Beal (left hip contusion) is questionable for the Suns tomorrow against the Pacers. Royce O'Neale (left ankle sprain) and Jusuf Nurkic (suspension) remain out. No Grayson Allen (shoulder soreness) on the injury report."
The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-17 record in 32 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing skid (and are 3-7 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Suns lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 117-112.
Beal had three points, one rebound, two assists and one steal while shooting 1/5 from the field in 12 minutes.
Following the Pacers, the Suns will play their next game on Monday when they visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Beal is in his second season with the franchise.
On the other side, the Pacers enter play as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-18 record in their first 35 games.
Following the Suns, they will play their next game on Monday night when they visit D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets in New York.