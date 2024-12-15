Bradley Beal's Current Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game
On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Portland Trail Blazers in Arizona.
For the game, the Suns could remain without one of their best players, as Bradley Beal is on the injury report.
The former All-Star also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Bradley Beal (right knee swelling) QUESTIONABLE for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. #Suns #RipCity"
Beal is in his second year playing for the Suns.
He is currently averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 15 games.
The Suns have had an up-and-down season.
They are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-11 record in 24 games.
Over the last ten games, the Suns have gone 4-6.
Most recently, the Suns were able to beat the Utah Jazz (on the road) by a score of 134-126.
Without Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for 64 points.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Suns will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.
As for Portland, they come into play as the 13th seed in the west with an 8-17 record in 25 games.
They are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Following the Suns, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Denver Nuggets.