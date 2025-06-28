Bradley Beal Faces Backlash From NBA Fans After Phoenix Suns Birthday Post
Bradley Beal is one of the best scorers of the last decade.
That said, the three-time NBA All-Star has had a tough two-year stint with the Phoenix Suns.
On Saturday, the Suns wished Beal a happy birthday.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "Happy Birthday, Brad! 🎂"
The post went viral with over 6,000 likes and 800,000 impressions in eight hours.
That said, a lot of fans voiced their frustration with Beal in the comments.
@DilinPlayz: "I would say happy birthday but I have a NO BIRTHDAY TO BEAL CLAUSE"
@broncleared: "Imagine being forced to wish someone happy birthday who’s literally legally robbing you 😭"
@AZCitySlicker02: "Happy Birthday! It’s time for you to stop being selfish and to think about others though. You’re too old for games like this."
@jscants25: "They were forced to post this"
@FaZeAdapt: "Please go to another team brah..are you holding the franchise of Phoenix HOSTAGE?!?!"
@JustWalkR: "Coming to terms with the fact my hate towards him is misguided. I’m officially directing it all towards the Suns front office"
@nicholai876: "I know it burned admin to have to post this"
@StatsManX: "Among the worst contracts in NBA history..."
Beal finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 53 games.
The Suns were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (five years ago).