Bradley Beal Facing Backlash For 1-Point Performance In Suns-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns played the Celtics in Boston.
The Suns lost by a score of 123-103.
Bradley Beal had a tough night, finishing with just one point, four rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 0/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to Beal's performance on social media.
@Billy_PMS: "30 minutes??? Nah brother is really suffocating the Suns with that no trade deal clause🤣"
@JM3Hoops: "bradley beal is one of the worst players in the nba"
@Jokeeee_: "At what point do we say Bradley Beal is on the worst contract in the history of the NBA?
Please factor in the no trade clause"
@RyB_311: "Congratulations to Bradley Beal for setting a new career low for points in a game with 1 point"
@HoodiiBook: "It’s unbelievably sickening that Bradley Beal makes 50 million a year"
With the loss to the Celtics, the Suns dropped to 35-42 in 77 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Following the Celtics, the Suns will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Beal is in his second season playing for the Suns.
He is averaging 17.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 49 games.