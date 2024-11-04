Bradley Beal's Injury Status For 76ers-Suns Game
On Monday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Arizona.
For the game, the Suns could be without one of their best players, as Bradley Beal is on the injury report.
Beal is averaging 17.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in four games.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports on Sunday: "Bradley Beal (right elbow sprain) remains questionable for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers. Joel Embiiid remains out for Philly, while Paul George is expected to return (listed as questionable)"
The Suns are 5-1 in their first six games of the new season after most recently defeating the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 103-97 (at home).
Beal finished the victory with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the 76ers, the Suns will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they remain at home to host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
As for the 76ers, they are 1-4 in their first five games of the new season.
They most recently lost to Ja Morant the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 124-107.
Following their showdown with the Suns, the 76ers will resume action on Wednesday evening when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California.