Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Heat-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Miami Heat in Arizona.
For the game, Bradley Beal is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The former Florida star is averaging 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in five games.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports on Tuesday: "The Suns are listing Bradley Beal (right elbow sprain) as probable for tomorrow's game against the Heat. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (gastroenteritis) and Kevin Love (return to competition reconditioning) are out for Miami"
The Suns enter the evening with a 6-1 record in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Philadelphia 76ers (at home in Arizona) by a score of 118-116.
Beal finished with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 7/10 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the Heat, the Suns will resume action on Friday evening when they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
As for the Heat, they are 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 111-110.
Following their matchup against the Suns, the Heat will play Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday evening in Colorado for a 2023 NBA Finals rematch.