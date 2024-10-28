Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game
On Monday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Bradley Beal is on the injury report.
Beal also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Suns vs. Lakers injury report:
Bradley Beal (elbow) QUESTIONABLE Josh Okogie (hamstring) Jalen Bridges (G League) TyTy Washington (G League) OUT.
Bridges, Washington on G League team training camp roster.
Okogie played full court with Suns staff. Beal was at shootaround."
Beal is in his second season playing for the Suns.
The former Florida star is averaging 19.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field and 58.3% from the three-point range in his first two games of the season.
The Suns are currently 2-1 in their first three games of the new season.
Most recently, they beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 114-102.
2014 MVP Kevin Durant led the way with 31 points.
Following their matchup with the Lakers, the Suns will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening.
As for the Lakers, they are a perfect 3-0 to start the season.
They most recently defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 131-127.
Following the Suns, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.