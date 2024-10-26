Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Mavs-Suns Game
On Saturday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona.
For the game, the Suns could be without one of their best players, as Bradley Beal is on the injury report.
Beal is averaging 19.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field and 58.3% from the three-point range in his first two games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (elbow) listed questionable Saturday."
The Suns enter the night with a 1-1 record in their first two games.
They most recently lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-116 on Friday.
Beal finished the loss with 15 points, one rebound, nine assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following the Mavs, the Suns will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Lakers.
Beal is in his second year with the Suns (and 13th in the NBA).
Last season, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
As for the Mavs, they are 1-0 after beating Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 120-109.
Luka Doncic finished with 28 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/25 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range.
Following the Suns, the Mavs will host the Utah Jazz on Monday evening in Dallas.