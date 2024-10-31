Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Suns-Clippers Game
On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in Los Angeles to play the Clippers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Bradley Beal is on the injury report.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 18.0 points, 2.3 rebounds 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in three games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (elbow) listed questionable for Thursday."
The Suns are 3-1 in their first four games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 109-105.
Beal finished with 15 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Phoenix Suns having optional shootaround this morning at UCLA: Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, Tyus Jones and Damion Lee with first group.
Beal said his elbow feels "better" as he'll likely be a game-time decision.
Suns at Clippers tonight."
Following the Clippers, the Suns will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in Arizona.
Beal is in his second season with the franchise.
As for the Clippers, they are 2-2 in their first four games.
Following their matchup with the Suns, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles.