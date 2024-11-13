Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Suns-Kings Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in California to play the Sacramento Kings.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Bradley Beal is on the injury report.
Beal is averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in his first nine games.
Via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee: "Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (calf) is questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Grayson Allen (hamstring) is also questionable. Kevin Durant (calf) is out."
The Suns are 9-2 in their first 11 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 120-112.
Beal finished the victory with 24 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Following the Kings, the Suns will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As for the Kings, they are 6-5 in their first 11 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 116-96.
Following their matchup with the Suns, the Kings will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento.