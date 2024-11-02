Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game

"That's the game plan."



Suns guard Bradley Beal on playing vs Blazers. Missed last game with right elbow sprain.



"Pain tolerable thing."



Injured it 2nd game at Lakers, but noted falls to floor since.



"Crazy block I had on Rui (Hachimura at home vs. Lakers) didn't help." #Suns