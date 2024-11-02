Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Suns Game
UPDATE: Bradley Beal said that he plans to play against Portland on Saturday (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
On Saturday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
For the game, Bradley Beal is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Beal is averaging 18.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in three games.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral on Friday: "Suns injury report vs. Blazers:
Bradley Beal (right elbow sprain) QUESTIONABLE.
Josh Okogie (right hamstring strain) is no longer on the injury report. He has yet to play this season."
The Suns enter the evening with a 4-1 record in their first five games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 125-119 in California.
Without Beal, Devin Booker exploded for 40 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals while shooting 11/18 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following Portland, the Suns will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are 2-4 in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 137-114.
Following the Suns, the Trail Blazers will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.