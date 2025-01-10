Bradley Beal Is Still Owed A Lot Of Money By The Phoenix Suns
Bradley Beal still remains a very productive NBA player.
That said, the Phoenix Suns guard is no longer the All-Star caliber player he once was.
Right now, Beal has solid averages of 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range.
Recently, the former Florida star was demoted to the bench.
In a three-game sample size, he has done well.
Via StatMuse: "Brad Beal tonight:
25 PTS
7 REB
3 STL
11-16 FG
Averaging 20 PPG off the bench."
The biggest problem for Beal and the Suns is the size of his contract.
This season, the 31-year-old is being paid $50.2 million.
He is then owed over $110 million through the end of the 2026-27 season.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral on Tuesday: ""If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards. Until I'm addressed and somebody says something different, then I'll be a Sun."
Bradley Beal on if coming off bench is related to bigger picture as far as NBA trade talks.
Has no-trade clause in his contract."
Right now, the Suns are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-19 record in 36 games.
They will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Utah Jazz in Arizona.
Beal was the third pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Florida.
Before the Suns, he spent the first 11 years of his career with the Washington Wizards.