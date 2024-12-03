Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status For Spurs-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the San Antonio Spurs in Arizona.
For the game, the Suns will have one of their best players in action, as Bradley Beal is available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (injury management) listed available to play Tuesday."
Beal is in his second season playing for the Suns.
He is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 11 games.
The Suns enter play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record in 19 games.
They are just 3-7 over their last ten games but are coming off a 113-105 victory over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (at home).
Beal did not play in the game.
Devin Booker led the team with 27 points and nine assists.
Following the Spurs, the Suns will play their next game on Thursday evening when they head on the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Suns are 7-4 in 11 games at home (but just 4-4 in eight games on the road).
On the other hand, the Spurs come into the night as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-9 record in 20 games.
They most recently beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 127-125 (on the road).
Following their showdown with the Suns, the Spurs will return home to host Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.