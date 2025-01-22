Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status For Suns-Nets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns could be without one of their best players when they face off against the Brooklyn Nets (in New York).
Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (ankle) listed questionable for Wednesday."
Beal is in his second season playing for the Suns.
The former Florida star is averaging 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 30 games.
The Suns have had an up-and-down season, as they come into the night as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record in 42 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are 8-13 in 21 games on the road).
Most recently, the Suns got blown out by the Cavs (in Cleveland) by a score of 118-92.
Beal finished the loss with five points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 2/4 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
After the Nets, the Suns will return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
Beal spent the first 11 years of his career with Washington.
As for Brooklyn, they have had a tough start to the year as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-30 record in 44 games.
They are 1-9 over their last ten games (and in the middle of a four-game losing streak).