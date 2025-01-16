Bradley Beal's Official Injury Status For Wizards-Suns Game
On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns will play the Wizards in Washington, D.C.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Bradley Beal has been ruled out.
Beal is averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assits and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Bradley Beal has been ruled OUT for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards with a left ankle sprain suffered in Tuesday's loss at Atlanta."
The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-20 record in 39 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Suns lost to the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 122-117.
Beal finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 3/9 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Following the Wizards, the Suns will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Detroit Pistons.
Beal had spent the first 11 years of his career with the Wizards before getting traded to the Suns in 2023.
The Wizards come into the night as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-32 record in 38 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak (and have gone 1-9 over their last ten).
Following the Suns, the Wizards will visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.