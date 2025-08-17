Fastbreak

Bradley Beal Reacts To Devin Booker's Viral Instagram Post

Former Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal left a comment on Devin Booker's post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 29, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) look on against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) look on against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Devin Booker has become a franchise legend for the Phoenix Suns.

The former Kentucky star is going into his 11th NBA season (all with the team).

On Sunday, Booker made a post to Instagram (from Arizona) that had 35,000 likes in 30 minutes.

He wrote: "Sedona Sunday"

One person who left a comment on Booker's post was recent Suns star Bradley Beal.

Beal wrote: "🫡"

Suns NBA
Nov 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts between plays late in the second half of a game against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Beal had spent the last two seasons playing for the Suns (before getting waived over the offseason).

Fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction considering Beal's recent departure from the team.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 16): "BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN."

Beal finished his final season in Phoenix with averages of 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 53 games.

Prior to the Suns, the former Florida star had spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards.

Suns NBA
Jan 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Bradley Beal (3) and forward Kevin Durant (35) stands on the floor during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

As for Booker, he is coming off another dominant season where he averaged 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.

Devin Booker NBA
Jan 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a three point shot against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

That said, the Suns missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.