Bradley Beal Reacts To Devin Booker's Viral Instagram Post
Devin Booker has become a franchise legend for the Phoenix Suns.
The former Kentucky star is going into his 11th NBA season (all with the team).
On Sunday, Booker made a post to Instagram (from Arizona) that had 35,000 likes in 30 minutes.
He wrote: "Sedona Sunday"
One person who left a comment on Booker's post was recent Suns star Bradley Beal.
Beal wrote: "🫡"
Beal had spent the last two seasons playing for the Suns (before getting waived over the offseason).
Fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction considering Beal's recent departure from the team.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 16): "BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN."
Beal finished his final season in Phoenix with averages of 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Prior to the Suns, the former Florida star had spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards.
As for Booker, he is coming off another dominant season where he averaged 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
That said, the Suns missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.