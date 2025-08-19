Bradley Beal Reacts To John Wall News With Heartfelt Post
Bradley Beal and John Wall were once among the best duos in the NBA when they were teammates on the Washington Wizards.
On Tuesday, Wall announced that he had retired from basketball after 11 NBA seasons.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "John Wall has retired. The former No. 1 pick of the 2010 NBA Draft was a five-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA selection, and one-time All-Defensive selection. He averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 11 seasons with the Wizards, Rockets, and Clippers."
One person who reacted to the news was Beal.
He wrote a heartfelt message (via Instagram).
Beal: "Congratulations to my brother @johnwall on retiring from the NBA. Family 4L and one of the most elite, dominant, and game-changing figures the league has ever seen. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and pushing me to be the best I can be. There is no BB without Dub! Thank you, brother! Enjoy the next chapter! #DCbackcourt!"
Beal and Wall led the Wizards to the NBA playoffs four times.
Via Bleacher Report (on April 28, 2017): "Wizards eliminate the Hawks and are heading to the 2nd round
Wall: 42pts/8asts/4stls
Beal: 31pts/3rebs/3asts"
Wall spent nine out of his 11 seasons with the Wizards.
He made the NBA All-Star Game in five straight years (2014-18).
Via The Washington Wizards: "One of our franchise all-time greats. The definition of an era. A lasting legacy. A forever Wizard. Congratulations on your retirement, @JohnWall 💙"