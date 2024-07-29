Bradley Beal Reacts To Tyus Jones Phoenix Suns News
Tyus Jones is coming off a productive season for the Washington Wizards.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Over the offseason, Jones became a free agent, and he has now signed with the Phoenix Suns (the deal became official on Monday).
Jones made a post to Instagram (on Saturday) that had over 30,000 likes and 700 comments.
Jones captioned his post: "☀️🌵"
One person who left a comment was Suns guard Bradley Beal.
Beal's comment had over 400 likes.
Beal wrote: "🤝🏽"
Several other Suns players also reacted to the news on social media (including Josh Okogie).
Okogie wrote in a post (via X) on July 26: "Tyus in this bihhhh, I’m lit"
Jones is seen as a big pickup for the Suns (and a bargain signing).
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported the details of the contract.
Via Wojnarowski on July 27: "Tyus Jones — the market’s top remaining free agent guard — has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Bradbury of @liftsportsmanagement tells ESPN."
Jones has played nine seasons in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 601 regular season games.