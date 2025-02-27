Bradley Beal's Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

Do wanna give some huge props to Bradley Beal, he has been out of this world.



In his last 8 games:



22.8 PPG shooting 57%(!!) from FG

4.5 AST

4.3 TRB

91 FT%



and is shooting 50(!!)% from 3-PT

70 TS%



Hooper. pic.twitter.com/S7H6EiMF6j