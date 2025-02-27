Bradley Beal's Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game
On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Arizona.
For the game, the Suns could be without one of their best players, as three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal is on the injury report.
Beal is averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (calf) now listed questionable Thursday."
The Suns are coming off a 151-148 loss to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (in overtime).
Beal finished the loss with 24 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/20 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 43 mintues of playing time.
Via @AndrewLeezus: "Do wanna give some huge props to Bradley Beal, he has been out of this world.
In his last 8 games:
22.8 PPG shooting 57%(!!) from FG
4.5 AST
4.3 TRB
91 FT%
and is shooting 50(!!)% from 3-PT
70 TS%
Hooper"
The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-31 record in 58 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten).
On Friday, the Suns will host the Pelicans (again) in Arizona.
As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-43 record in 58 games.