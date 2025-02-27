Fastbreak

Bradley Beal's Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

Bradley Beal is on the injury report for Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts to an officials play during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts to an officials play during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Arizona.

For the game, the Suns could be without one of their best players, as three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal is on the injury report.

Beal is averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 41 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Bradley Beal (calf) now listed questionable Thursday."

The Suns are coming off a 151-148 loss to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (in overtime).

Beal finished the loss with 24 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/20 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 43 mintues of playing time.

Via @AndrewLeezus: "Do wanna give some huge props to Bradley Beal, he has been out of this world.

In his last 8 games:

22.8 PPG shooting 57%(!!) from FG
4.5 AST
4.3 TRB
91 FT%

and is shooting 50(!!)% from 3-PT
70 TS%

Hooper"

The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-31 record in 58 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten).

On Friday, the Suns will host the Pelicans (again) in Arizona.

NBA
Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-43 record in 58 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.