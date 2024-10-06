Brandin Podziemski Makes Absurd Pass In Warriors-Clippers Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in Hawaii for their first preseason game.
During the game, Brandin Podziemski made an incredible pass to Gary Payton II that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "THE PASS
THE DUNK
BP 🤝 GPII"
Podziemski is coming off an extremely productive rookie season for Golden State.
He averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Many fans reacted to the pass on social media.
@Noble_3_: "This warriors team is so much better than last years and I’m gonna keep saying it. You gon see trust me"
@CherChezJerz: "Great pass!!"
@gio_t17: "Great court vision and passing, please bring him off the bench as our back up PG and let Melton or Hield start next to Steph"
Via The Warriors: "That was so smooth"
The Warriors will need Podziemski to take another big step this season.
They are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record and lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
In addition, the team lost five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson, so there is room for Podziemski and others on the roster to get more usage.
The Warriors will play their first game on October 23 when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.