Brandin Podziemski Reacts To Utah Jazz Latest Signing
Keshawn Justice is coming off a season where he played in the G League for the Salt Lake City Stars.
Over 21 regular season games (12 starts), Justice averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range.
On Friday, the Utah Jazz announced that they have signed Justice.
Via The Utah Jazz: "We have signed forward Keshawn Justice."
Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the details of the contract on Thursday.
Via Jones: "The Utah Jazz are expected to sign small forward Keshawn Justice to an Exhibit 10 contract, League Sources tell The Athletic. Justice has been a veteran of the SLC Stars organization and has played in summer league with the Jazz"
Justice sent out a post (via X) following the announcement from the Jazz.
He wrote: "Year 2 ✍🏽🙏🏽 Beyond thankful and blessed! Let’s get back to work!"
Golden State Warriors star Brandin Podziemski also reacted to the signing.
The two were teammates in college at Santa Clara.
Podziemski wrote: "Let’s go my boy we just talked bout this!!! @tiggo3justice"
Podziemski is coming off a productive rookie year where he averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 74 games.
As for the Jazz, they finished the season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.