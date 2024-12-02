Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Hawks Game
On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Georiga to play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
For the game, the Pelicans could be without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram is on the injury report.
The 2020 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous four games, so this would be his fifth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic: "Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable for tonight's game in Atlanta.
Herb Jones was also upgraded to doubtful for the first time since he's been out with his shoulder injury. Could be a sign that's he's targeting Thursday's game vs Phoenix for his return."
Ingram has had a productive season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Pelicans are the 15th seed in the Westrn Conference with a 4-17 record in 21 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak.
Following their matchup with Atlanta, the Pelicans will play their next game on Thursday evening when they return home to host the Phoenix Suns in New Orleans.
Meanwhile, the Hawks are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-11 record in 21 games.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following New Orleans, the Hawks will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening in Wisconsin.