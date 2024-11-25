Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game
On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Indiana to play the Pacers.
The Pelicans have dealt with a lot of injuries to start the 2024-25 season.
For Monday's showdown with Indiana, Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report.
Via The Pelicans: "Updated Injury Report at Indiana:
CJ McCollum (right adductor strain) is PROBABLE
Yves Missi (right shoulder soreness) is PROBABLE
Brandon Ingram (right calf soreness) is QUESTIONABLE
Dejounte Murray (left hand fracture) is OUT"
Ingram is in the middle of another productive season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Pelicans enter play as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 4-13 record.
They have gone just 1-9 over their previous ten games (and are also in the middle of a four-game losing skid).
Most recently, the Pelicans lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 112-108.
Ingram had 18 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two blocks while shooting 7/16 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
As for the Pacers, they enter the evening as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-10 record in 17 games.
They are coming off a 115-103 victory over Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards.
Pascal Siakam led the team with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 7/14 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.