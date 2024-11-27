Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Raptors-Pelicans Game
On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Toronto Raptors.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram is on the injury report.
The 2020 NBA All-Star missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram (calf) listed questionable for Wednesday."
Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
He is in his fifth season playing for the Pelicans.
The good news for the Pelicans is that they will get 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray back in action.
After getting traded to the team over the offseason, he has only appeared in just one game.
Via The Pelicans: "Dejounte Murray is available for tonight's game!"
The Pelicans enter play as the worst team in the Western Conference with a 4-14 record in 18 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Following their showdown with the Raptors, the Pelicans will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Grizzlies in Memphis.
As for the Raptors, they come into the night as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 4-14 record in 18 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following New Orleans, the Raptors will resume action on Friday when they visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.