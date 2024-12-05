Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Suns-Pelicans Game
On Thursday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Phoenix Suns.
For the game, the Pelicans will have one of their best players back in the starting lineup, as 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram is available.
He had missed the previous five games, so this will be a big boost for New Orleans.
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic: "Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Yves Missi have all been upgraded to available for tonight's game vs Phoenix.
Daniel Theis has been ruled out with a neck spasm.
Tonight will be the first time Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy and Dejounte Murray take the floor together as teammates."
Ingram has had a solid start to the season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
He is in his sixth season playing for New Orleans.
The Pelicans have had a tough start to the year due to all of their injuries.
They are the 15th seed in the west with a 4-18 record in 22 games.
Currently, the Pelicans are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.
Following the Suns, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they remain at home to host the OKC Thunder.
As for the Suns, they are 12-8 in 20 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the west.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.