Brandon Ingram Makes Intriguing Comment After Pelicans-Raptors Trade
Last week, Brandon Ingram was traded to the Toronto Raptors (via the New Orleans Pelicans).
While Ingram is currently out with an injury, he met with the media for the first time as a member of the Raptors (on Wednesday).
The 2020 NBA All-Star made a statement that fans of the Raptors will likely enjoy hearing.
Ingram: "I think at the beginning of the year every time the schedule comes out, the first team we mark is Toronto. I don't think it's ever for the team. It's always for the city."
The Raptors are a team that has had success in the past, but have never been as a major destination for NBA free agents.
Ingram is a huge addition to the team, as he is currently averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 18 games.
In addition to the trade, the Raptors have also secured a long-term commitment from Ingram.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "New Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram has agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract extension with the franchise, including a player option in 2027-28, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, agents Shy Saee and Mike George told me and @BobbyMarks42."
Right now, the Raptors are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-38 record in 55 games.
They have a talented (young) roster that features Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Immanuel Quickley (and now Ingram).