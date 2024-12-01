Brandon Ingram's Official Injury Status For Pelicans-Knicks Game
On Sunday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.
For the game, the Pelicans will remain without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out.
The former Duke star is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic on Saturday: "Brandon Ingram (right calf soreness) and Jordan Hawkins (low back soreness) are both listed as out for tomorrow's game at Knicks.
It'll be the 4th straight game Ingram has missed with the calf injury."
The Pelicans have had a tough start to the season due to injuries.
They are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 4-16 record in 20 games.
They are 1-9 over their previous 10 games and are also in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.
Following their matchup with New York, the Pelicans will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
As for the Knicks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-8 record in 19 games.
They most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 99-98.
Following their showdown with New Orleans, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.