Brandon Ingram Reacts To CJ McCollum's Instagram Post
CJ McCollum is entering his fourth season playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished last year with averages of 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
On Tuesday, McCollum made a post to Instagram with his child that had over 2,000 likes in five hours.
McCollum captioned his post: "♥️"
One person who left a comment was Brandon Ingram.
Ingram wrote: "3J"
For Pelicans fans, it's a good sign to see Ingram interacting with McCollum's post on social media.
In order for them to have a good season, they will need both players to have a big year.
In addition, there has been a lot of rumors about Ingram's future with the franchise.
Ingram finished last year with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
The 2020 NBA All-Star is going into his sixth year playing for New Orleans.
He had spent the first three seasons of his career with the Los Angles Lakers.
The Pelicans will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans.
Last year, they made the NBA playoffs after defeating the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
However, the Pelicans lost to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round (in four games).