Brandon Jennings Comments On Milwaukee Bucks Latest Signing
On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they had officially waived Cole Anthony (after a contract buyout).
The former UNC star is coming off a season where he averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Via Grizzlies PR: "The @memgrizz today announced the team has reached a buyout agreement with Cole Anthony."
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Anthony will now sign a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Charania (on Saturday): "Cole Anthony has agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies finalized the buyout with Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips of Excel Sports for Anthony's new opportunity."
Following the news, former Bucks star Brandon Jennings sent out a post that had over 900 likes.
Jennings wrote: "Welcome Cole Anthony to the 414
Let’s get ittttttttt"