Brandon Miller Reacts To LaMelo Ball's Instagram Post
LaMelo Ball has been among the best young stars in the NBA, but he continues to deal with injuries that have limited his time on the court.
The 2022 NBA All-Star finished this past season with averages of 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in only 22 games.
Ball is still one of the most popular players in the league and has 10.2 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, the 22-year-old made a post to Instagram that had over 400,000 likes and 1,000 comments in less than 24 hours.
Ball captioned his post: "type s**t 🕺🏽🛸💕"
One person who left a comment was Brandon Miller.
Miller's comment had over 200 likes.
Miller wrote: "🤞🏾"
Miller was the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Alabama.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
If Ball can get healthy, they could form one of the best young duos in the entire NBA.
As for the Hornets, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the 2024 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
The franchise has been unable to make the postseason since 2016 when star point guard Kemba Walker was still on the roster (eight years ago).