BREAKING: 10-Year NBA Veteran Announces Retirement From Basketball
Bojan Bogdanovic most recently played in the during the 2023-24 season with the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.
He finished that year with productive averages of 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 57 games.
After missing all of last season due to injury, the 36-year-old has now announced his retirement from basketball.
Bogdanovic was the 31st pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat.
He came over to the NBA (as a rookie) during the 2013-14 season with the Nets.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Bojan Bogdanovic has announced he’s retiring from basketball after 10 seasons in the NBA.
“Sometimes in life, you don’t choose the moment. The moment chooses you.”
Covered Bogdanovic during his 1.5 seasons in Detroit. A true professional, both on and off the floor."
Bogdanovic his ten seasons with the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.
His career averages are 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 719 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Bojan Bogdanovic has retired from the NBA.
Bogdanovic announced he will no longer play after a debilitating foot injury that has caused him to miss the past 14 months of action.
Bogdanovic was a key rotation piece over the years with the Nets, Jazz, Pacers, Pistons, and Knicks."