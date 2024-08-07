BREAKING: 10-Year NBA Veteran Announces Retirement
Jeremy Lamb most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.
That year, he averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.
On Wednesday, Lamb announced his retirement from basketball in an Instagram post.
Lamb: "Basketball has been good to me throughout my entire life, so this decision didn't come easy, but I have decided to retire from the game that has given me everything."
Lamb was the 12th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of UConn.
He won the 2011 National Championship with the Huskies.
In addition to the Pacers and Kings, Lamb also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets over his ten seasons.
The best season of his career came with the Hornets in 2019.
That year, Lamb averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 79 games (55 starts).
Via House of Highlights: "Jeremy Lamb retiring 🚨
Never forget one of the best buzzer beaters we’ve ever seen 🤯"
The 32-year-old had career averages of 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 573 regular season games.
He also appeared in 14 NBA playoff games (three starts) with the Thunder and Hornets.