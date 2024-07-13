BREAKING: 11-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Retiring
Mike Muscala is coming off a season where he played for the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished the year with averages of 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 35.9% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in 53 games.
According to Joel Lorenzi of Oklahoman Sports, Muscala will retire.
Muscala was the 44th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Bucknell.
For being a late selection, he had an excellent career that lasted more than a decade.
Over 11 seasons, Muscala played for the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.
During the 2021 season, he averaged a career-high 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 35 games for the Thunder.
Muscala was always known as a solid role player who could be relied upon to make three-pointers.
His career averages were 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 548 regular season games.
He also appeared in 35 NBA playoff games for the Hawks, Thunder and Celtics.
The 33-year-old finished his 2023-24 season with the Thunder.
They were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Thunder lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).