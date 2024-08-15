BREAKING: 10-Year NBA Veteran Retires From Basketball
Joe Harris spent last season playing for the Detroit Pistons.
He averaged 2.4 points per contest in 16 games (and was waived during the middle of the season).
On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Harris is retiring from basketball.
Via Charania: "After 10 NBA seasons, Joe Harris has retired from basketball. Harris played 504 NBA games for the Nets, Cavaliers and Pistons. He was a career 43.6 percent three-point shooter and won the Three-Point Contest at 2019 All-Star weekend."
Harris was the 33rd pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Virginia.
The best tenure of his career came with the Brooklyn Nets.
During the 2021 season, Harris averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 47.5% from the three-point range in 69 games (65 starts).
Via StatMuse: "Joe Harris:
— 43.6 3P% (top 5 all-time)
— Highest 3P% by a player with 1,000+ 3PM
— Nets all-time leader in 3-pointers
— Three-Point Contest champion
Retiring after 10 seasons."
Over ten seasons with the Pistons, Cavs and Nets, Harris had career averages of 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range in 504 regular season games.
He also appeared in 29 NBA playoff games (19 starts).
Harris will be remembered for being one of the best shooters of all time.
He was also part of Brooklyn's roster, which featured Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant.