BREAKING: 12-Year NBA Veteran Ricky Rubio Reportedly Signing With New Team
Ricky Rubio most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 33 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The veteran point guard finished that year with averages of 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 34.3% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range.
On Sunday, Jordi Valle Simó of EFE Deportes reported that Rubio is signing with a team in Spain (h/t Hoops Rumors and EuroHoops.net).
Via Hoops Rumors: "Ricky Rubio Reportedly Signing With Spain's Joventut Badalona"
Rubio was an extremely talented point guard who has played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Minneosta Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns.
He was the fifth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.
One of Rubio's best seasons came with the Suns (in 2020) when he averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 65 games.
His career averages (in the NBA) were 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 698 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 14 NBA playoff games (11 starts) for the Jazz and Suns.
While Rubio never developed his three-point shooting (and never became an All-Star), he had a very productive career in the NBA and was an elite passer.
He is only 33, so a return to the league is not fully out of the question (if he ever wanted).