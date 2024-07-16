BREAKING: 12-Year Veteran Leaving NBA For Israel
Patrick Beverley is coming off a season where he played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
The 12-year NBA veteran finished the season with averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games.
This summer, Beverley became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Tuesday, he revealed that he will sign with a team in Israel.
Via Pat Bev Pod: "BREAKING: @patbev21 is headed to Europe. “They gave me everything I asked for… I couldn’t refuse.” Says Pat Bev
He plans to sign with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC"
Beverley also sent out a post on X.
His post had over 2,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.
The 36-year-old was the 42nd pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.
His career averages are 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 666 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 71 NBA playoff games (60 starts) for the Timberwolves, Clippers, Rockets and Bucks.
Beverley finished this past season with the Bucks.
They were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they lost to Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).