BREAKING: 4x NBA All-Star Retires From Basketball

Kemba Walker, who played for the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, has retired from basketball.

Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Giannis guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder (0), Team Giannis guard Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets (15), Team Giannis forward Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks (22) and Team Giannis center Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets (15) react on the bench during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kemba Walker most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in nine games for the Dallas Mavericks.

The former All-Star finished that season with averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field.

He spent this past season playing overseas.

On Tuesday, Walker announced that he is retiring from basketball in a lengthy social media post.

Walker wrote in the middle of his post: "I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. This has all been a dream. When I look back, I still can't believe the things I achieved in my career."

Walker was initially the ninth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft after an incredible college career with UConn.

In addition to the Mavs, he has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks over 12 seasons.

Dec 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker (34) checks the scoreboard as he enters the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 34-year-old spent the first eight seasons of his career with Charlotte.

Over that span, he made three All-Star Games and had averages of 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 605 games.

Walker also made an All-Star Game during his time with Boston.

He helped them reach the Eastern confernece finals in 2020.

His career averages are 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 750 regular season games.

He appeared in 31 NBA playoff games.

