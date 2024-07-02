BREAKING: 4x NBA All-Star Retires From Basketball
Kemba Walker most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in nine games for the Dallas Mavericks.
The former All-Star finished that season with averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field.
He spent this past season playing overseas.
On Tuesday, Walker announced that he is retiring from basketball in a lengthy social media post.
Walker wrote in the middle of his post: "I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. This has all been a dream. When I look back, I still can't believe the things I achieved in my career."
Walker was initially the ninth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft after an incredible college career with UConn.
In addition to the Mavs, he has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks over 12 seasons.
The 34-year-old spent the first eight seasons of his career with Charlotte.
Over that span, he made three All-Star Games and had averages of 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 605 games.
Walker also made an All-Star Game during his time with Boston.
He helped them reach the Eastern confernece finals in 2020.
His career averages are 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 750 regular season games.
He appeared in 31 NBA playoff games.