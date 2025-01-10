Fastbreak

BREAKING: 76ers Player Ruled Out For Remainder Of NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced that Jared McCain will miss the remainder of the season.

Mar 5, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) stands by the center court logo during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jared McCain had been in the middle of an impressive rookie season before getting injured last month.

It's now been announced (on Thursday) that the former Duke star will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia: "Update from the Sixers on Jared McCain:

He was "reviewed today by the surgeon who performed surgery on his left knee on Dec. 17. He is progressing well and will be out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.""

McCain was the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft this past summer.

The 20-year-old finished his rookie season with averages of 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 23 games.

Via Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports: "As I've reported in the past, Jared McCain's surgery on his torn meniscus was a repair, not a removal. That typically carries with it a better long-term prognosis, but also a longer recovery. The Sixers confirmed today that McCain will be out for the remainder of the season."

As for the 76ers, they had a tough start to the season.

Despite playing better over the last month, they are still the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-20 record in 35 games.

Over the last ten games, the 76ers have gone 6-4.

Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the 76ers will resume action when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center.

